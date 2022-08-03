The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Blueface's recent fight with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, after a criminal report was filed regarding the incident. The scuffle went down early Tuesday morning on a sidewalk in Hollywood, California. Video of the altercation began circulating online shortly afterward.

Hours after the footage started gaining traction, Blueface shared a video of himself reflecting on the situation. He even offers Rock $100,000 to leave him alone.



Arnold Turner / Getty Images

“You gonna beat me up in public and shit, so what’s up? … What will it take for us to end this, nice and pleasant?” he said.

She responded: “It’s not pleasant."

Afterward, Rock posted on her Instagram Story the statement: "No money in the world can make me leave you. You might as well call the psych ward to get me out this bih."

Blueface and Rock's relationship has had its share of concerning moments for months now. Back in May, Chrisean Rock claimed to have assaulted the rapper's mother and sister. In the time since, Blueface has claimed that she is "not reliable enough" for him and that it's "important to have a person that you can depend on.”

Check out a video of the recent altercation below.

[Via]