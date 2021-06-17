From rapping to reality show production to restaurant opening. What can't Blueface do? With the launch of his new restaurant Blue's Fish & Soul, it looks as if the rapper seeks to extend his credentials even further.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Blueface opened his soul food restaurant in Santa Clarita, California. He posted a guided tour of the establishment on his IG page to give viewers a peek at the planned menu -- featuring food cooked up by his mother. In the clip, he says "I am happy to let y'all know that I am the new proud owner of SVC Fish Market in the Santa Clarita Valley. It's the only place where you can come and get some soul food in this whole entire valley."

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The SVC Fish Market is just one of Blueface's many endeavors. Earlier this year, the "Thotiana" rapper created his own spinoff of Oxygen's The Bad Girls Club titled Blue Girls Club, which was in no way affiliated with the original Oxygen productions. He released this version through his OnlyFans page.

In other related news, he was previously spotted getting cozy with Coi Leray at Herald's Chicken in Hollywood. Rumors surrounding the potential romance have fizzled out. Since then, Leray has been dating someone else, who Blueface denies taking subliminal shots at on Twitter.

Will you eat at Blueface's new restaurant? Sound off in the comments below.