A viral clip of Blueface, which features the rapper walking around a house of bunk beds while women are receiving tattoos, has fans online trying to determine the context of the strange video.

"You ready to get your tattoo today?,” Blueface asks one of the women.

"The last thing you wanna be is trending w/ R Kelly," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "Now when Blueface is the next R. Kelly I don’t wanna hear nobody saying they didn’t know he was a predator cause the n***a is showing off for y’all."



Last year, Blueface spoke about his reality show, Blue Girls Club, which released through OnlyFans: “I don’t have relations with any of these women. The purpose of the show is to develop these women by exercising there temper attitude patience and composure,” he explained, per The Shade Room. “An I’m letting then use my platform as a second chance to chase there dreams without selling themselves to get by. We are all 1 family. They all have a past I just wanna change their future.”

Check out the video of Blueface and fans' reactions on social media below.

