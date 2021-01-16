There may be a new rap couple on the horizon. It was about a month ago that Blueface and Coi Leray were spotted sharing a bite to eat at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood, and they've added a little fuel to the gossip fire surrounding the nature of their relationship. Neither artist has confirmed if they're just trolling their fans and stirring the pot, or if this is a real budding relationship, but nonetheless, Coi shared a couple of short video clips to her Instagram showing that they're getting close.

On her social media page, Coi and Blueface are seen giving each other kisses on the cheek as she rolls up a blunt. In the second video, Blueface was about to say something slick before Coi decided to shut things down. Blueface doesn't speak much on having a solid girlfriend, but there was a time when he shared that he was dating multiple women at once—and each of them got tattoos of the rapper.

Coi, on the other hand, wasn't shy about sharing bits of her previous romance with Trippie Redd. That pairing ended on a sour note but it seems that they've been able to put the past behind them. Check out Coi Leray and Blueface canoodling below. We wonder what Coi's dad Benzino thinks about this.