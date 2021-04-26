It feels like it's been a while since Blueface actually dropped any music. The success of "Thotiana" propelled him towards stardom but it seems that he's found a passion in reality television. Blue Girls Club has been his primary focus throughout the pandemic but fans got a glimpse at the conditions the show's contestants were living in. Many were outraged at the tattoos these women were getting in honor of Blueface but what's worse is that he had them sleeping on bunk beds.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The rapper's name began trending alongside R. Kelly's on Twitter as he faced allegations of forming a cult with the women that are getting tattoos of his name. "Wtf is a cult," he tweeted on Monday before elaborating on the point of his TV series.

"For those who are curious my show is a 3-week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof," he explained. "I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in."

He continued, "We don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show."

Blueface continued plugging the show before comparing the living conditions of his contestants to those on America's Top Model who also were sleeping on bunk beds.