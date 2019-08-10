Blueface Diddy Bops His Way Into The Party On "Disrespectful"

Blueface has been having one hell of a year. After gaining a strong regional following in Los Angeles, he became an internet phenomenon before the release of his hit single, "Thotiana." The song was hot but became a hit record after Cardi B and YG hopped on the remix. Yesterday, the rapper released his new project, the aptly titled, Dirt Bag which includes the highly anticipated banger, "Disrespectful." He previewed the song following an altercation with his sister and mother that went viral as well as after his two ex-girlfriends got the same Ben Franklin tattoo as him.

Blueface's bars live up to the song's title. He references B2K and reminds everyone how much of a savage he really is. "I'm at the Ritz blowin' zips (Ritz Carlton)/ This a non-smoking room but ain't no hoe tell me shit," he raps. "'Cause bitch I'm the shit/ Had to kick my own blood out/ They must've forgot I was a crip," he continues in reference to his little feud with his sister and mom.

Peep the full record below. Does it live up to the hype?

Quotable Lyrics

It's a hundred hoes on my Nextel

If you not a hoe, then why you come to my hotel?

I'm tryna fuck, not cuff, I'm not 12

I'm too cool for a bitch like LL