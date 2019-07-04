Blueface & Offset Release New Bop "Bussdown"

Blueface leveled up in a major way this past year. Twelve months ago, his career trajectory was incredibly different than it is right now. The Los Angeles rapper is one of the biggest names in his city now, standing out for his unique rhyming schemes and tendency to stray away from traditional techniques. His music may not be the most technically sound but it goes off and to some, that's all that matters. Ever since "Thotiana," we've been waiting for the next big song to arrive from Blue and finally, it has arrived.

This week, Blueface has been teasing his next single with Offset, posting a preview to "Bussdown" yesterday and informing fans that it would be dropping today. The Cash Money West artist stayed true to his promise, coming through with a fresh video and assuming the role of a school bus driver. As he says in his chorus, he used to ride the bus down but now, he's rocking bussdowns. Before his gig as a driver, Blueface was the school's janitor and, considering his skills with a mop, that career move makes sense. If ever rap doesn't work out for him, he knows he can fall back in other ways.

Offset comes through for a solid second verse on this bop. What do you think of "Bussdown?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Put a hole in a n***a

Now he looking like a bagel

How could I ever go broke

If Cash Money is the label