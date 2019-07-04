Blueface seems intent on stringing his songs together through an extensive thread of connective tissue. On "Thotiana," he implores the titular young woman to "Buss Down." Now, he's readying the release of his new single, "Buss Down." Perhaps his next single will be featured within the lyrics of "Buss Down," should we look hard enough. In any case, new Blueface is on the way, whether you like it or not.

The rapper, who has been recently embroiled in a complex and widely publicized family feud, took a break from the antics to get back to the music. Taking to Instagram, Bleed'Em teased the imminent arrival of "Buss Down," complete with an Offset feature and some visuals from Cole Bennett. In the clip, Blueface can be seen continuing to mop; some even say he never stopped in the first place. Upon receiving a promotion, Blueface channels his inner Kodak Black and requests a simple favor: "Lemme drive the bus."

The song appears to adhere to the Blueface formula, but if it ain't broke, why fix it? Piano. Minimalist drums. Plenty of voice-cracking fun. Are you eager to check out "Bussdown?"