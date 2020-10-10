BlocBoy JB Stays Eating Good And Making Money With "FatBoy"

BlocBoy JB just dropped his long-awaited major label debut FatBoy and he's celebrating with the Fat Albert inspired visuals for its eponymous opening track.

FatBoy the album features appearances from NLE Choppa, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, Yo Gotti, and BlocBoy whisperer TayKeith but "FatBoy" the song is BlocBoy distilled. He has more than enough energy on his own, he doesn't need a hypeman or a feature.

He teams up with fellow Memphian ChoppaMatics, who provides BlocBoy with the perfect sort of piano-driven banger for him to snap on.

BlocBoy here seems intent on developing the style that made him hot instead of hopping on trends and it's definitely working for him.

Check out the visuals for "FatBoy" below, it's more than worth it to see BlocBoy do his dance in a fat suit.

Quotable Lyrics

What are you, why do you keep calling my name?

I'm from Memphis, we toting them things

I shoot first, I don't need to explain

It's murder for hire if you reach for my chain

Shoot that boy in the eye til I see out his brain

Society menace, I'm feeling like Caine

Check out on my pendant, it's Johnny Dang

I'm the number one stunner, you see the bling bling