It’s safe to say the Blink 182 and Lil Wayne tour wasn’t smooth sailing. Despite Weezy missing many dates and threatening to cancel his show altogether, all remained good between to the two acts. In fact, Blink 182 and Lil Wayne were more than just co-headliners, but friends.

On the last day of the tour, the trio of Mark, Travis, and Tom Matt Skiba decided to walk on stage and gift Lil Wayne with a big blunt on a silver platter, presumably for his upcoming birthday (Sept. 27th). Wayne was very appreciative of the blunt, and wasted no time trying to light it, although it took a little help to get started.

“My fucking brothers for life, man,” says Wayne. “They came on the fucking stage and gave me a blunt! I’m gonna smoke this.” Check out the clip (below).

Unfortunately, the blunt may have done him in. Wayne was supposed to be the headlining act at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on Saturday, but he failed to show up for his time slot. Fans waiting for the show were instead greeted by the message, “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne will not be able to perform tonight. Sorry for any inconvenience.”