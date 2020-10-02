Blackpink Enlist Cardi B For New Song "Bet You Wanna"

Ever thought you'd see the day BLACKPINK was featured on HotNewHipHop? Me neither. However, the ultra-popular Korean girl group has just called on Cardi B to complement their debut album, leaving a spot open for them on the site.

While this track only contains subtle hints of rap, focusing primarily on a pop-oriented audience, Cardi B brings some of her Bronx flavor to the table with a featured verse on "Bet You Wanna".

Basically a lock to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK have released their debut album The Album, asking Cardi B to deliver a surprise addition to the fourth song on the tracklist.

While the majority of BLACKPINK's work is in Korean, this single has the members of the group singing in English.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take the car keys, drive me crazy

Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me

Grab my waistline, but don't ever waste me

Turn on "Please Me" but don't ever play me

One of a kind, you can't replace me

Time to shine, I bust down the A.P.