Blackpink Enlist Cardi B For New Song "Bet You Wanna"

Alex Zidel
October 02, 2020 11:31
YG Entertainment/Interscope RecordsYG Entertainment/Interscope Records
YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Bet You Wanna
BLACKPINK Feat. Cardi B

Cardi B surprises her fans by popping up on BLACKPINK's debut album, featuring on "Bet You Wanna".


Ever thought you'd see the day BLACKPINK was featured on HotNewHipHop? Me neither. However, the ultra-popular Korean girl group has just called on Cardi B to complement their debut album, leaving a spot open for them on the site.

While this track only contains subtle hints of rap, focusing primarily on a pop-oriented audience, Cardi B brings some of her Bronx flavor to the table with a featured verse on "Bet You Wanna". 

Basically a lock to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK have released their debut album The Album, asking Cardi B to deliver a surprise addition to the fourth song on the tracklist.

While the majority of BLACKPINK's work is in Korean, this single has the members of the group singing in English.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take the car keys, drive me crazy
Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me
Grab my waistline, but don't ever waste me
Turn on "Please Me" but don't ever play me
One of a kind, you can't replace me
Time to shine, I bust down the A.P.

BLACKPINK Cardi B new music new song k-pop
