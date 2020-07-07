Following the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, social media personality and activist Calvin Martyr began promoting #BlackoutDay2020, a racial justice campaign demonstrating black Americans' combined economic power. The campaign calls upon all black Americans and their allies to avoid spending any money on today, Tuesday, July 7th.

The goal of #BlackoutDay2020 is to bring politicians and business leaders to end institutionally racist policies that have led to the subjugation and deaths of black Americans. The campaign recognizes that while many businesses have responded to the recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests with symbolic gestures, real change will likely not happen until those in power are worried about their bottom line. "The only way we're going to get change is when they fear hurting us like we fear hurting them," Martyr says.

"I don't care about BLM painted across streets, I don't care about syrup, rice, or bandaids," he declared on Facebook Friday. "What I DO CARE ABOUT: #JUSTICE for BREONNA TAYLOR; #JUSTICE for VANESSA GUILLEN; #JUSTICE for Elijah McClain…”

While #BlackoutDay2020 is a call to action for the masses, it is also being supported by several influential celebrities such as TI, major companies like Procter & Gamble and Cisco Systems, and organizations like the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta.

Money talks. Keep your pockets closed today or support a black-owned business for any necessary purchases.