It appears Black Youngsta had another run in with the law yesterday (Sept. 25). According to TMZ, the Memphis rapper was arrested after cops say he was carrying prohibited ammo when they pulled over a car in which he was a passenger in.

Police say Youngsta and three friends were driving around Houston Wednesday afternoon in a GMC Yukon when cops pulled them over for running a red light. Officers say they smelt marijuana coming out the car so they searched it and found 3 pistols and more weed.

Youngsta is reportedly being charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon, specifically, armor-piercing ammunition. It's unclear if the ammo was loaded in a handgun or separate, but it was enough to get the “Booty” rapper arrested.

Along with Youngsta, another passenger, Marcus Dion Cartwright, was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, meanwhile the other two guys in the car were NOT charged at all.

Blac Youngsta is currently locked up behind bars at Harris County Jail in downtown Houston, Texas. We’ll continue to keep you posted as more on this story develops.

Edit: See Youngsta's latest mugshot (below).

