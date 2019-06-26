On Tuesday, a court tossed out Blac Chyna's assault case, a move that has made the reality star breathe a little easier. Chyna's former hairdresser accused her of wielding a knife and threatening her during an altercation that was captured on grainy surveillance footage from outside of Chyna's home. It was later determined by the Los Angeles City Attorney's office that the cases against both Blac Chyna and her hairstylist were rejected due to insufficient evidence.

Chyna has responded to the recent announcement by telling TMZ that she isn't surprised that the case never made its way to court because the hairdresser, who hasn't been named, is a liar. The reality star also stated that her accuser was just looking for her 15 minutes of fame because she shared the story on social media and with news outlets. According to Chyna, all of that was done before the stylist even contacted the police with accusations that her life was in danger.

The single mom also reportedly said that the hair stylist was apart of a smear campaign to tarnish her name in the media, but she wasn't going to stand for it. However, Chyna is ready to let it all go as she's reportedly not going to go after the hairdresser for filing a false report against her.