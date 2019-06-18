Blac Chyna's seemingly always dealing with some sort of lawsuit whether it involves her ex Rob Kardashian, his flock of sisters or an altercation with someone outside of the family. The Blast reports that Blac has added yet another case to her docket since she's filed paperwork to sue a woman she claims rear-ended her back in 2017.

As the story goes, Blac was driving with her two friends Tatiana Grigorash and Shane Justin Slaughter when a woman who was traveling at "an unsafe speed" "violently" collided with the back of their car. Blac and her friends claim they suffered "severe injuries and damage" since the crash and are they are collectively suing for unspecified damages.



gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In other Blac news, the mother of two is in a dispute with Rob Kardashian after he wouldn't allow their daughter, Dream, to participate in Blac's new reality show. Blac has responded by calling him a hypocrite since Dream has been featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it," Blac responded to the request.