It's old news now that Blac Chyna and her mother Tokyo Toni have one rocky relationship. At one point, Tokyo was publically pleading for months to get permission to see her grandchildren since Blac would not allow her mother to come in contact with them. After finally not getting anywhere with her attempts, Tokyo went sour and lashed out and called her daughter a rape baby among other horrible things.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When it came time for Blac to launch her own reality series, she invited her mother to join the cast as a way to patch up their relationship but as per the latest clip for the upcoming episode, things don't seem to be going so well. As you can see in the trailer below, Blac is accusing her mother of posting posters on her front door that read "fuck you bitch" and "slut."

Tokyo responds by accusing Blac of taking a car, seemingly diverting away from the original issue at hand. "Letting walls down is a challenge, but when real emotions are involved you have to try..." Blac captioned the video.

A couple of weeks ago Tokyo had words for Wendy Williams who discussed Blac Chyna's mother on her self-titled talk show. Needless to say, Tokyo wasn't with it.

“Let me check Wendy Williams’ motherfucking ass bitch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherfucking name again, or I’m gonna talk about your shit,” Tokyo said. “Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, bitch, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass."