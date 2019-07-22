Wendy Williams is now in Tokyo Toni's bad books after the talk show host discussed Blac Chyna and her mother and their toxic relationship. “Fans though are outraged over how her mother Tokyo Toni treated Chyna,” Wendy told her studio audience before sharing a clip of Tokyo cussing out her daughter. “Along with that she also said something to the effect … you can kill yourself I don’t care. …Toni, take this in the best way because when last we talked you were hugging me and crying and me, you, Chyna we spent all day together and it was great, and all you kept telling me was ‘Wendy, thank you.'"

Toyo got word of Wendy's comments, leading her to hit up Instagram Live and not only threaten Wendy but also reveal that she was doing cocaine during their recent hang out and claims to have a lot more dirt on her.

“Let me check Wendy Williams’ motherfucking ass bitch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherfucking name again, or I’m gonna talk about your shit,” Tokyo said.

“Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, bitch, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass,” she continued. “You said I cried? When I walked in, you was sniffing coke. ‘Heyyy, ohhh’ Eyes was big. You hugged me because I ain’t no sucker.”

