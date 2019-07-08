BJ The Chicago Kid Taps Afrojack For Uplifting New "Reach" Single

BJ The Chicago Kid is still prepping the arrival of his sophomore project and as the road continues to inch closer, the singer returns with his latest "Reach" single, recruiting the talents of Afrojack to bring the cut to completion.

The song takes on a new element for BJ, whose soulful vocals make an interesting coupling with Afrojack's electronic-based backdrop with plenty of synths and kick drums in tow to lay the foundation for the inspiring new track. The new addition finds welcome company in the previously-released "Time Today" and Offset-assisted "Worryin' Bout Me" singles that preceded it. All signs point to a layered output on the final product of the full-length 1123, set for release on July 26th via Motown.

Until then, get into "Reach."

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes you fly so high (High)

That you feel so lonely (Lonely, lonely)

Sometimes forget the reasons why (Why? Why? Why)

But still we keep on going