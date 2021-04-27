Billie Eilish burst onto the scene a few years ago as one of the next generation's torchbearers in pop music. Carving out a lane for herself and attracting a fanbase of millions around the world, Billie released her debut album WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which performed tremendously well and cemented the 19-year-old as one of the world's leading pop artists.

A few weeks ago, Billie debuted a new look, dying her iconic green hair blonde. Many predicted that she could be using the new hair to bolster a new musical era, and those fans were absolutely correct. On Tuesday, Billie announced the upcoming release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, titled Happier Than Ever.

"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH," she revealed on social media. "This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!"

Billie and her blonde hair star on the album cover, which sees the pop star looking longingly into the distance, wearing a cream knit sweater and giving herself an embrace.

Alongside the album title, release date, and cover artwork, Billie also shared the tracklist for the project, which contains sixteen new songs. Happier Than Ever features no outside songwriters or producers-- it was written and produced solely by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS in Los Angeles.

Will you be checking out Happier Than Ever when it drops in July? Check out the tracklist below.

Happier Than Ever tracklist:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy