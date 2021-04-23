It's been a minute since we've heard from acclaimed singer H.E.R, with her last album having arrived in 2019 with "I Used To Know Her." Following its release, the project went on to secure several Grammy nominations (including Album Of The Year) and a couple of wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. Suffice it to say, the bar is relatively high for the young California melodist, who has been hard at work shaping her upcoming follow-up effort.

While we have yet to receive much in the way of concrete details surrounding the project, H.E.R recently took to Twitter to get the ball rolling on a rollout of sorts. Confirming the title to be Back Of My Mind, H.E.R. began by teasing a few of the upcoming song titles, which include "We Made It" and "Back Of My Mind."

Alas, that's about all she opted to share, leaving the album's length and guest appearances ambiguous. It should be noted that the singer recently released a single from the album in "Come Through," which finds her uniting with Chris Brown for an intimate guitar-driven duet.

At this stage, we'll have to keep an eye out and see the pace with which she continues to lift the curtain on the tracklist. For now, confirmed guests appear limited to Chris Brown, though it's likely that will change as more pieces of the Back Of My Mind puzzle are revealed. Be sure to check out her recent single for a taste of what's to come, and sound off if you're excited to hear a new album from H.E.R before the year is done.