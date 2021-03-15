Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have now won Record of the Year two years in a row after “everything i wanted" earned them the award, Sunday at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Eilish admitted that she felt Megan Thee Stallion was more deserving of the award than herself.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” she said. “Megan, girl... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There's no way they're going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It's hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You are a queen—I want to cry thinking about how much I love you... You deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly... You deserve it.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Megan did not walk away from the night winless. For her track, "Savage," featuring Beyoncé, she won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. She was also awarded Best New Artist.

In addition to Record of the Year, Eilish won Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Ahead of the ceremony, Finneas spoke with Billboard about his relationship with his sister and girlfriend and joked that they "control" his life.

