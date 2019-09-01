Artists and activism have always gone hand-in-hand, a natural state of affairs if you think about it. Artists have massive platforms, and thus, plenty of incentive to throw their weight behind causes they deem fit. Given that there seems to be a staunch divide with regard to abortion in the United States, organizations such as Planned Parenthood have been under constant fire from right-leaning groups. As such, Planned Parenthood kicked off a new initiative titled #BandsOffMyBody, imploring bands, musicians, and artists to stand behind them as a united front.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Among those to sign the open letter are Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion,G-Eazy, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Halsey, Beck, G-Eazy, HAIM, Sara Bareilles, Troye Sivan, Macklemore, Kacey Musgraves, Carole King, Hayley Kiyoko, Bon Iver, Dua Lipa and many more. The letter's aim is to raise awareness toward the threat of a blanket abortion ban, with the ultimate goal of ending the looming threat entirely.

"Freedom is at the foundation of music,” the letter reads. “Access to sexual and reproductive health care is about that same freedom. Because no one is free unless they control their own body.” To read the full letter and possibly sign the petition, be sure to check that out here.