Celebrities are lending their voice—and talents—to the Democratic National Convention. Just yesterday (August 18), John Legend gave a moving performance of "Never Break." The Republicans will hold their convention next week, but for now, the DNC continues and today, they called on 18-year-old Billie Eilish to take to the stage to give a live rendition of her recently released single, "My Future."

The young Grammy winner also took a few moments to express her disapproval of President Donald Trump. Billie Eilish stated that the president "is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

"That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake," Eilish added. "Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote." Check out her performance below.