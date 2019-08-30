In a truly perplexing decision, Nylon Germany decided to feature an edited photo of Billie Eilish shirtless on their newest cover without the young artist's consent. The cover is disturbing for a number of reasons, but Eilish being only seventeen might top that list. In a now-deleted Instagram post of the cover, Eilish left a long, heated comment which, in part, read, “You’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless??? That’s not real?? At 17? And make it the cover???? Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… I did not consent in any way.”

The pop-star was clearly offended by Nylon's irresponsible use of her image. She did not only attack the magazine for its poor practice, but for its unflattering style overall. She ended her full comment with, “ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY FUCKIN HAIR? Boooooooooo to you 🖕.”

Nylon Germany responded soon after saying, “For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe — including us.”

Billie Eilish is currently in the middle of the biggest year of her career. You'll be able to catch her performing on SNL next month.