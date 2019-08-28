There comes a time when one must accept that their favorite Saturday Night Live cast member is moving on from the show. SNL is meant to serve as a springboard for talented comedians to hone their skills until they reach the level of stardom required to pursue other projects. Some reach this point earlier than others. After a brief, but strong, five seasons as a central figure in the cast, Leslie Jones has announced that she is leaving the legendary late night program. While it has been confirmed that other star cast member, Kate McKinnon, will be returning this season, she is also working on a Hulu drama series that might cause her to not be present for all episodes.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jones had signed a deal with Netflix for a one-hour stand-up special, which will be premiering next year. Now that she is free from the hectic schedule of a SNL cast member, she will also be taking on more film projects, including the sequel to the 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Coming to America.

On a cheerier note, SNL has shared the hosts and musical guests for the first few episodes of its 45th season:

Sept. 28: Woody Harrelson, Billie Eilish

Oct. 12: David Harbour, Camila Cabello

Nov. 2: Kristen Stewart, musical guest TBA

Dec. 21: Eddie Murphy, musical guest TBA