While the Billboard Hot 100 offers a good look at what kind of music people are listening to in the United States, it does not show an accurate representation of what's happening in the entire world.

Much of the music industry is based in the United States but global music trends have started to take over. If ever you've found yourself wondering who the hottest artist is in a different continent or what type of music is getting the most play elsewhere on the planet, Billboard has come through with two new charts for just that.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have officially been launched and already, they give us a good representation of what's been getting around.

The first is run by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," which can officially be described as the most popular song in the world.

The global chart excluding the United States is currently being led by Maluma, with his record "Hawái."

The full charts will be made available tomorrow and will be posted every Tuesday going forward.

"As the steward of the definitive industry charts, we're thrilled to unveil our global charts which give the industry insights into the most powerful artists worldwide, what songs have an international impact, as well as what songs may start trending outside of the United States," said MRC Data and MRC Media & Info president Deanna Brown about the inception of the two new charts.

Are you surprised about the global impact of "WAP"?