When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion joined forces for the former's return single, which is expected to be the lead into her new album, they completely shattered expectations.

The song and video were received incredibly well, sparking tons of controversy and debuting at #1 on the charts. It has been staying still at the #2 position for the last couple of weeks, maintaining momentum and now, Cardi and Megan are releasing the official behind-the-scenes video from "WAP."

Teasing the footage for weeks and releasing it early to her OnlyFans subscribers, Cardi B goes "Inside The WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion to deliver the documentary-style footage of their video shoot.

In the clip, we can see how certain shots were filmed, the stress of filming days prior to the Los Angeles shut down, and the two rappers' first interactions with a giant snake.

Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and more are also involved in the behind-the-scenes look into the video.

For those asking for more, there is a second part on the way. Considering how well this one is doing, currently placed at #5 on YouTube's trending list, Bardi may want to consider feeding the fans soon.

This weekend, Cardi B engaged in a feud with Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, as they clashed on Twitter, both heading to Instagram Live to continue to discuss their differences.

What do you think of the BTS scenes?