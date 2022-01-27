We're in for another wave of think-pieces about Bill Cosby thanks to W. Kamau Bell. The filmmaker is exploring Cosby's sexual assault scandal in the new docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby, and just one week after the explosive trailer was shared, the comedy legend's representative has issued a statement.

In the docuseries, Bell and his team sat down with several people as they all explored the impact that the dozens of allegations against Cosby have had on not only the industry but a generation who looked to him as "America's Dad." Cosby's rep reportedly said the production is nothing more than a "PR hack."



Brendan Smialowski / Stringer / Getty Images

Although Bill Cosby was found guilty of assault in 2018 and sentenced to a decade behind bars, the conviction was overturned and he was released from prison in June 2021. He has continued to maintain his innocence while also facing legal troubles from alleged victims.

“Let’s talk about Bill Cosby,” his rep’s reportedly said in a statement. “Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work … because of race and gender … within the expanses of the entertainment industries.”

“Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths … intentionally. Despite media’s repetitive reports of allegations against Mr. Cosby, none have ever been proven in any court of law... Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. In June, 2021, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court released Mr. Cosby; and the court’s Chief Justice defined the Pennsylvania Montgomery County District Attorney’s behavior as reprehensible."

“Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. He wants our nation to be what it proclaims itself to be: a democracy.”

