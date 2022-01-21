The sexual assault, drugging, and rape accusations against Bill Cosby divided the pop culture audience. Some believe that the once-beloved figure known as "America's Dad" couldn't be capable of such horrendous allegations. Others attributed the scandal to the takedown of an influential and successful Black Man. Then, there were the detractors who stand confident that Cosby is a predator.

Throughout it all—his trial, conviction, and subsequent release—Cosby has maintained his innocence and has repeatedly denied the accusations by the dozens of women who came forward. Now, a new documentary, We Need to Talk About Cosby, will explore this scandal on a deeper level.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

We've seen documentaries and docuseries such as these before including Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly. This time, however, director W. Kamau Bell directly tackles the struggle that many Cosby fans face in reconciling their memories of his career and talents with the accusations that go as far back as the 1970s. Bell explores his own admiration for Cosby while also digging into the man behind the headlines.

The trailer for We Need to Talk About Cosby was shared today (January 20), and in it, a woman said, "Do not edit this. A lot of people knew because you can't do what he did unless you had other people supporting what you're doing."

Watch the two-and-a-half-minute trailer below.