We're pretty much at the end of August. The end of the summer. And it's been a strange summer with all things considered. However, even though artists haven't been able to tour or reap the benefits of the festival circuit, there has still been plenty of music that's dropped.

This week, our Fire Emoji playlist includes some of the major drops of this week including that first glimpse of Detroit 2. Big Sean unleashed his new single, "Deep Reverence" with the late Nipsey Hussle this week as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming project. Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign unloaded a rare verse from Nicki Minaj for his latest single, "Expensive." The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on Megan Thee Stallion's, "Hot Girl Summer" but "Expensive" finds the two delivering a club-friendly banger.

For those who are looking for some bars, Conway's also getting ready for the release of his new project King To A God. The Griselda rapper unleashed his single "Fear Of God" ft. Dej Loaf -- a necessary inclusion. We also got the latest from Cordae who just celebrated his 23rd birthday a few days a go. His single, "Gifted" ft. Roddy Ricch is also in steady rotation on our end.

