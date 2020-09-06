mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean Taps Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko For "Body Language"

Aron A.
September 06, 2020 09:54
Body Language
Big Sean Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko

Big Sean brings Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko on board for a highlight off of "Detroit 2."


Seven years since the release of the first Detroit mixtape, and three years removed from his last solo album, I Decided, Big Sean ended the summer on a high note with his highly-anticipated new project Detroit 2. Stacked with appearances from Dave Chappelle to Eminem and the late Nipsey HussleDetroit 2 has a healthy balance of revealing personal moments from Sean to straight bar-swapping with a few GOATs as he tries to cement his own status as one.

Of course, the album wouldn't be complete if Jhene Aiko and Big Sean didn't bring their real-life chemistry on wax. The pair connect with Ty Dolla $ign for the ultra-smooth and sexy record, "Body Language." Produced by KeY Wane and Jay John Henry, Sean tackles disloyalty within his circle before detailing his sexual fantasies. Jhene and Ty Dolla $ign tie together the bridge and the hook with their silky smooth vocal performances for one a highlight off of the project.

Quotable Lyrics
I might walk in while you showerin'
Hit you in your shower cap, you gripping on the towel rack
I'm bussin' while you buss back
In the bathtub pouring champagne on that ass like I'm Dame Dash
Goddamn, yo' last n***a blew it with his lame ass

