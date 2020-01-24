Jhené Aiko dropped her latest single, "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)" last week, and the lyrics get pretty explicit about her and her man in the bedroom. Following the news that Jhené and her ex, Big Sean, had reconciled their differences and officially gotten back together around the holidays, there was no question that the song's lyrics like, "That d*ck make my soul smile," were about Sean. However, the rapper has more than confirmed this fact for us in a comment on one of Jhené's recent Instagram posts, in which she asks her followers, "what's your favorite "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW) lyric??"

As the song's muse, Sean took it upon himself to reveal which part in particular he loves the most, and it turns out it's the whole damn song. "The part that start at 0:01 n end at 3:02," he commented on the stills from the track's visuals, indicating that his favourite lyrics are all the lyrics. It makes sense, considering how much she worships him (some very specific parts of him) in the song. Before it was confirmed that the couple had gotten back together, Jhené and Sean shocked the world when they collaborated on the track "None Of Your Concern" in November.