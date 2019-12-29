Even before they dropped their song "None Of Your Concern" together, on which he famously claimed that he made her climax nine times in one day, then-exes Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have had folks speculating about their relationship status. Though they were definitely looking pretty close mere months after splitting in March of this year, the two made their romantic reconciliation official when they arrived as a couple to Diddy's 50th birthday party. Things appear to be going very well since they got back together, and Sean even spent the holidays with Jhené and her family.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Jhené shared some photos of intimate moments with her family on her Instagram story over the holidays, and among these stories was an adorable shot of Sean in a Jhené-featured garment. Sean can be seen standing in front of the Christmas tree, repping a white hoodie that features the "None of Your Concern" single art: a gorgeous photo of Jhené starring at the camera in front of some tropical plantlife. Is Sean rocking Jhené's face on his clothes way too much, or is it lowkey romantic as hell?