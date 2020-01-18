Jhené Aiko Taps Into Her Sexual Sacral Chakra For "P*$$y Fairy"

Things have taken a turn for Jhené Aiko. The Los Angeles singer has gone from expressing her emotions about being "Triggered" over a breakup to missing her ex-lover to now belting out bars about their kinky time in the bedroom. Jhené has never been shy as it pertains to expressing herself through song, and with her new track "P*SSy Fairy (OTW)" she turns up the heat with explicit lyrics about colliding between the sheets.

"P*$$y Fairy (OTW)" is in the key of D on the alchemy crystal sound bowl, which is the sacral chakra (sexual organs), hence why the song is about sex!" reads her press release for the song. Jhené first shared the track rather silently on her SoundCloud page but returned with a blue and purple-laced dance video to accompany its release. Check out the song and the music video (that gives many nods to choreography to some of our favorite R&B artists of the past) and let us know if you think Jhené has a baby-making jam on her hands.

Quotable Lyrics

I got you spung off in the Springtime

F*ck all your free time

You don't need no me-time

That's you and me tim

We be gettin' so loud

That d*ck make my soul smile

That d*ck make me so damn proud