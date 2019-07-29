Big Sean Releases New Video For Jhené Aiko-Assisted Cut "Single Again"

Big Sean brings his new single to life with a video.

Last week, Big Sean made his triumphant return to the rap game, releasing two brand new songs in "Overtime" and "Single Again." The latter of the two is a track about the end of his last relationship with Jhené Aiko and, ironically enough, he managed to get her on the record. Jhené provides backing vocals alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Sean and Jhené exchanged love notes on social media recently and now, the video for "Single Again" is officially out.

Fans of the Detroit icon have been waiting all day for the premiere of Big Sean's first video in a while. The video is directed by Laurence Lamont and stars Ryan Destiny, Haha Davis and Keith Powers. With a poster and everything, this is definitely more of a short film than a music video.

The video starts off with a group of children chasing after roses that are falling out of a truck. Shortly after, we're introduced to Destiny and Powers' characters. Powers meets up with Haha Davis to discuss Sean's relationship problems with a "Free Big Sean" poster. He's on trial for cheating allegations, playing on his real-life break-up with Jhené. Sometimes, art imitates life.

Speaking on the video, Big Sean said: "The video has a lot of important messages, but the main one is for people to ‘wake up and smell the roses’ in a world where we wake up and check our phones instead."

Stay tuned for any news on the upcoming release of Big Sean's album. Don Life does not have a release date yet but it feels like Sean is on a mission to prove himself once again. Watch the video above and let us know what you're thinking.