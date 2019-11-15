Big Sean and Jhené Aiko once painted a picture of love. The two were absolutely one of Hollywood's favorite couples, hitting red carpets together and spreading their hilarious raunchiness all across social media. Their behavior was not extra though -- it felt warranted. We could all feel their chemistry even if we had never met Sean or Jhené. Unfortunately, they broke up last year but they remain very close friends, still hanging out every once in a while. Fans were surprised to see Sean featured on Jhené's brand new single "None Of Your Concern" and, when it came time for him to spit some bars, they were even more shocked.



In the fourth verse of the song, Big Sean bounces around with Ty Dolla $ign and his solo sections caught the eyes of many. "But every time I lay down I think about you naked/And if you find my replacement, how could you," rhymes the Detroit penman. "I made you cum nine times in one day/Your two lips should come in a vase, you rode my face," he continues.

Of course, this revelation has fans going crazy online. First of all... NINE TIMES? That's pretty crazy, to be honest. Secondly, he's really saying this on her own song and both Sean and Jhené's supporters are reacting strongly across social media platforms. Listen to the track below and let us know your thoughts.

