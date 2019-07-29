Big Sean is in the midst of his musical comeback after taking the last two years to focus on his headspace. The Detroit rapper addresses his ongoing battle with anxiety in "Overtime," a new freestyle that he released last week, saying that he never took a break, he simply broke down. It happens to the best of us sometimes. No matter your situation, you will always be prone to tumbling down a cycle of bad habits. Big Sean is back on track now and he's ready to communicate all that he's been through recently. Fighting back against his demons, the Don released "Single Again" with help from Ty Dolla $ign and his ex-girlfriend Jhené Aiko. After Aiko shouted out Sean on social media by retweeting the song link, the rapper sent a message of his own.

The nature of Sean and Jhené's break-up is still unclear but they remain on incredible terms for exes, shouting each other out publicly and keeping things close as friends. Sean responded to Jhené's retweet by echoing a sentiment he relayed earlier in the year, telling his ex that he'll always love her. "@JheneAiko I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally," wrote the rapper. "You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you."

These two are classy as ever. Shout-out to them. Listen to "Single Again" below.