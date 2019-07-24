Today, Detroit's own Big Seancame through with his first piece of new music in a minute, "Overtime." The reflective track finds Sean working through rediscovering his own creative process, and remembering how to have fun making music. "I've just been getting back to having fun with it," he tells Zane Lowe, following the Beats 1 World Premiere of his new single. "You know what I'm saying? At one point I felt like it might have started to become like a burden, or like work, but now it's just fun. So this is just me having fun bro, expressing myself. It was a time well spent. I never really knew how important it was to take some time for myself and get myself right."

"It's deeper than just putting music out," he continues. "It's like I feel like I got a lot to say that a lot of people may not be addressing right now. You know what I'm saying? As far as just emotions and feelings that a lot of people are going through." Of course, anxiety is something that many have come to deal with on a daily basis, and Sean is no exception.

"There's gonna come a point in a lot of people's lives where they get to a point where it's going to take a little more than that or you know, a little more than what they used to giving," he explains. "And for me it was a point where I just had to put a little more effort into myself, had to nurture myself a little bit and nobody around me as a black man, nobody around me ever did that or have the luxury or time to work on themselves and get themselves right and correct some of the things that aren't working for them."

As for his upcoming album, Big Sean made sure to drop a few tidbits on what we can expect. "What I can say is though, I'm putting on for my city, Detroit," he reveals. "You know what I'm saying, I'm putting over everybody who's been rocking with me. I got new music. There's going to be some surprises, Bro, for sure. But just enjoy Overtime now. This is one of my favorites and like I said, we got a lot to give to the world for real.

Are you excited to see Big Sean's upcoming project Don Life, given all we've come to learn of his state of mind? Sound off below.

Noam Galai/Getty Images