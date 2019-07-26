Big Sean Reflects On The Solo Life On His Track "Single Again" ft. Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign

After a lengthy hiatus, Big Sean is back and better than ever. The Detroit rapper has shared that he's given himself some space to grow as a person and artist, and now that he's feeling more centered, he's ready to share his music with the world once again. He recently dropped off his fire single "Overtime" and now he's back with his latest track, "Single Again."

"I never knew that I didn’t know how to be alone in life," the rapper shared on Twitter. "I always would find so much joy n happiness in a relationship or being with friends, but I didn’t know how important it was to be in a relationship with yourself. There’s beauty in being your own source of happiness and fun and working on yourself. That’s the process I been going through personally and it can be a scary thing. But when you work on yourself and bring your best self to something, I believe that’s truly how to experience a love where you are bringing happiness and joy and not dependency." Check out "Single Again" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe I should spend this cash on me

Instead of blaming all my old girls when I leave

Instead of calling up these fake hoes that I don't need



