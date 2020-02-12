All signs point to a new Big Sean album arriving in 2020, many of which came from the man himself. Last year, Sean kicked off what truly felt like a rollout with songs like the A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy assisted "Berzerk," the reflective take on bachelorhood "Single Again," and the bar heavy Jay-Z homage "Overtime." Alas, the slew of singles never manifested into something more, leaving us wondering if and when Big Sean would be delivering his followup to I Decided. All we can really do is play the inference game.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Today, Sean Don took to Instagram to provide an update on his day-to-day. Evidently, this includes "manager meetings" with hip-hop's first billionaire Jay-Z and Roc Nation co-founder Jay Brown. If that doesn't signal that the ball is rolling on his next album, what else does? Being that his last solo project came in 2017, with a Metro-Boomin collaboration album later that same year, fans have been feeling due for a minute.

Given this whirlwind climate with which albums are announced and dropped within two weeks, a patient approach is actually sort of refreshing. All signs point to Sean taking his time on this one, and we can only hope it results in his most definitive release thus far. Look for more news on his as-of-yet untitled album to arrive in the near future.