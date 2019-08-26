mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean, A$AP Ferg & Hit-Boy Go "BEZERK" On Their New Banger

Big Sean is back with his new single, "BEZERK" with A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy.


Shortly before taking the stage at the 2019 VMAs, Big Sean continues his comeback parade with a brand new single. The rapper teased "BEZERK" earlier today, his new collaboration with A$AP Ferg, who just dropped his Floor Seats EP, and Hit-Boy. "BEZERK" is the latest single the rapper's released since announcing his return in July. Big Sean and A$AP Ferg go on beast mode on this single as they swap bars back and forth. Hit-Boy holds down the production with a bouncy, 808-heavy beat that gives Sean and Ferg more than enough room to flex their lyrical prowess.

"BEZERK" seemingly serves as a formal comeback from Big Sean. The rapper previously released "Overtime" and "Single Again" ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko. Given his hiatus-of-sorts from the game, those two singles served as status updates. "BEZERK" finds him returning with a club-banger that's filled crazy wordplay for the hip-hop heads.

The two are set to perform together at the MTV VMA's tonight where they will be debuting this single, most likely. Keep your eyes peeled for their performance and more music from them.

Quotable Lyrics
See first used to move the product in a old school
Thumbin' through paper from last year but that ain't old news
My soccer bitch got me shoppin' up at Whole Foods
Fuckin' these cougars like a young n***a supposed to

Big Sean
