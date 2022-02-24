Not many people can out-rap Mississippi-born artist Big K.R.I.T. and it looks like it will stay that way for at least the next two decades.

Engaging with his fans on Reddit following the release of his latest studio album, Digital Roses Don't Die, the 35-year-old rapper answered a bunch of questions about the project, his career as a whole, and his future, revealing that he doesn't plan on hanging up his microphone any time soon.

When asked by a fan when he plans to retire, Big K.R.I.T offered an encouraging response, suggesting that he will be producing forever and rapping for the next twenty years.



Brian Stukes/Getty Images

"It's definitely 'Multi Till the Sun Die' with producing music. I think id be cool with retiring the microphone before I turn 60 lol," he said.

That means that we could potentially be getting another twenty-five years of new Big K.R.I.T. music. Not too bad, huh?

Elsewhere in the question-and-answer thread, K.R.I.T. revealed that he thinks Live From The Underground is his most slept-on project, explained the shift in his sound from the last two years, reminisced on his first time working with Bun B, and much more. If you're a fan of Big K.R.I.T., you'll want to scroll through the thread to see all of his answers.

Are you excited to hear about Big K.R.I.T.'s plan to continue rapping until he turns 60? Let us know in the comments.

[via]