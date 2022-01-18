Rap legend Big Daddy Kane faced a bit of backlash over the weekend. The rap icon was performing at a concert when he pushed an American Sign Language interpreter off of the stage to the disappointment of his crowd. Fans immediately expressed their disdain towards the snippet as it circulated online but Kane recently explained that the viral clip doesn't tell the whole story.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

Kane hit Instagram with a response to the controversy, explaining that the video didn't show the part where he apologized and acknowledged his wrongdoing. In a subsequent clip, Kane daps up the interpreter and apologized for attempting to shoo him off. "They ain't tell me what was goin' on," he said as he extended his hand out. "Alright. My bad... Nah, nah, nah. What's understood is understood. I want everybody to enjoy it."

"I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my life. But I would never try to disrespect an interpreter that’s doing sign language for the deaf community onstage," he explained in the Instagram post. "No one told me what was going on. No one told my manager there was going to be an interpreter. We were clueless. So when I came on stage and saw someone just mouthing the lyrics, I was trying to get them off the stage.”

Kane reiterated that he always wants to make sure everyone enjoys his concerts and doubled down on his apology in the caption.

"Just realizing the whole video didn’t post. Here we go! Also, I just found out the Brothers name. Billy Sanders my sincere apology Bro," he wrote.

Check out the video below.