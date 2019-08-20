Twista is known for being one of the fastest rappers in the game, which you already know is hard enough to understand & keep up with to begin with, but for one master sign-language interpreter it’s just part of her job.

Twista had a show this past Friday in Springfield, IL when fans started noticing the sign language interpreter on stage with him not skipping a beat to his super fire flow. Impressed by her work, Twista himself shared the footage on his social media, writing, "she’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me #summer96#signlanguagequeen."

The video shows the two of them rapping and signing in complete unison, and it’s the interpreter who stole the show that night. According to Yahoo, the woman's name is Amber Galloway Gallego, and she is a well-known ASL interpreter who specializes in music and festivals. She reportedly wanted to become a rapper herself, but "turned this passion and gift into a specialization in music interpreting, especially hip hop and rap."

Check out the footage her at work (below).

In other news, Twista is coming off the release of a new mixtape called Summer 96, which dropped back at the end of June. Stream that right here if you haven’t done so already. Features on it include Do or Die, Berner, DJ Pharris, and more.