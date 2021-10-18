Rap legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One battled it out on Verzuz, Sunday night, playing hits from throughout each artist's storied careers.

The night was kicked off with some technical difficulties on Kane’s part, but KRS-One wasn't buying it.

“There ain’t no fucking technical difficulties — he’s hiding in the dressing room," he joked.

Eventually, Kane made his way to the stage and kicked things off with “Just Rhymin” featuring the late Biz Markie.



Lars Niki / Getty Images

Later in the night, Kane was joined by Juice Crew members Roxanne Shanté, Masta Ace and Craig G, Das EFX, Mad Lion, Buckshot, Kool DJ Red Alert, original Rock Steady Crew b-boy Crazy Legs, Smooth B, Greg Nice, Mad Lion, DJ Cutmaster Cool V, and Channel Live.

The star-studded night was bolstered by tons of celebrities popping up in the comments section.

HipHopDX notes that the heap of famous faces included: Diddy, Russell Simmons, Funk Flex, Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Lord Finesse, Common, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, J.J. Fad, Teddy Riley, The Alchemist, D-Nice, Killer Mike, Run-DMC’s Rev Run, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Royce Da 5’9, Lil Kim, Doug E. Fresh, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

Check out some highlights from the night below.

