Bia Unleashes "Free Bia (1st Day Out)"

All signs are pointing to a big year ahead for Bia. With a co-sign from Rihanna and a certified gold plaque for her collab with Russ on "Best In The World," Bia's struggles with the music industry are proving to be well worth it. This week, she made a statement with her new single, "Free Bia (1st Day Out)." Speaking her mind about the politics that goes on behind the scenes, Bia's voice alone is filled with perseverance as she viciously attacks the beat. "Tryna buy momma a house/ But these fuckin' crackers still owe me," she raps before going even deeper into detail. "I'm not no slave/ I'm not no dog in no cage/ I give my masters to Sony," he adds.

Check out her latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck all your points

Fuck all your people you ever employed

Fuck all your beats, fuck your ears to the street

Fuck all you fake Gs, fuck the whole industry