Since exploding onto the scene in 2016 with her infamous "Catch me outside then, how 'bout that?," offer to fight Dr. Phil in his studio's parking lot, Bhad Bhabie has only risen in popularity.

Seemingly every time the 18-year-old posts on social media or drops a new verse or song, the internet flocks to it and either eats it up, or hates it altogether.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Recently, with the explosion of Lil Candy Paint's "22 (Remix)" featuring Bhabie, she has publicly wondered why her fans love her verse so much. Taking to Instagram with the message, "Why y'all like this so much it suck," the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper questioned her fans before hitting a quick dance routine in the mirror.

While her verse, which starts out, "Blowing up his phone I know I'm trippin' for no reason, he gon' call it crazy but I say I call it fiendin', plays in the background, Bhad Bhabie gives fans a show, twerking it out and even hitting a handstand in the process. Following it up with a couple one-legged hops around the room, Bhabie cuts the video with a smile and leaves fans uncertain whether she likes her verse or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by â¬ð½ð¶ð·ð¾â¯ð¦ (@bhadbhabie)

"22 (Remix)" rapper Lil Candy Paint dropped the message "Dynamic duo" in the comments as Bhabie's fans continue to shower the verse with as much praise as possible.

"This is literally my favorite verse by u ever," one fan wrote. "If you don't drop this I'm gonna catch you outside," added another.

With more comments about how the song is the "Hi Bich" rapper's best yet, it's clear that fans are clamoring for an official release, although it hasn't happened yet.

Unofficial audio of "22 (Remix)" featuring Bhad Bhabie is available on YouTube but let us know, will you be checking for the track if it ever touches down on digital streaming platforms? Let us know in the comments.