Body-shamers went after 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie again this week after she posted a video of herself in a new wig and heavy make-up, cracking jokes about being the highest-paid member of her family despite being the "biggest disappointment." Social media users quickly jumped into her comments and made disrespectful, hateful comments about her look, telling the teenager that she looks like a 35-year-old woman, a drag queen, a less attractive version of Cardi B, and more. The remarks were pretty vile to sift through and according to Bhabie, the entire video was a test to see if her bullies would re-appear, and they failed the test.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

Sharing a video response on Instagram after the original clip went viral, Bhad Bhabie said, "I just want y'all to know that y'all failed the test. Y'all want me to tell you what the test was? We did a wig that had no type of curl to it, no type of natural curl, and we did make-up lighter than my skin with barely any contour just to see if y'all would still make the comments. And you did. So now I know it's not about me, actually. 'Oh, she looks this, she's trying to look that.' It's literally that y'all just want a famous person to respond to you, that's all it is. If y'all kept saying that I had a banana on my head, and I said, 'No, I don't have a banana on my head,' y'all would continuously say it, no matter if I did or didn't, so... You're figured out! Hahaha! I win, you lose!"

The replies to Bhad Bhabie's latest video were pretty bad, with thousands of people commenting on her looks. Check out her video response below, as well as the original clip underneath. What do you think?