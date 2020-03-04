mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bhad Bhabie & Lil Gotit Link Up For "$"

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2020 15:33
Bhad Bhabie releases her first new song this year, featuring Atlanta star Lil Gotit on "$."


At a certain point last year, Bhad Bhabie and Lil Gotit were rumoured to be dating. While that would have placed the Atlanta rapper in unwanted territory, it turns out that they were simply working on some new music together. Today, 16-year-old teenage rap sensation Bhad Bhabie releases her first new song of 2020 with "$," which is about exactly what you would expect.

Handling the first verse and the hook, Bhad Bhabie tells the world that if somebody tries her about her money, she's coming for them. In similar fashion, Lil Gotit jumps in for the second verse, spitting some of his signature bars about guns, cash, and his newfound status as one of the hottest rising rappers in his city.

Listen to the track below, which was released independently via Bhad Bhabie's YouTube page.

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's 'bout my money, I'm taxin' hoes
If it's 'bout my man, I'm whackin' hoes
Crazy ass bitch, I'm attractive hoe
Let the gang run through, pass the hoe

