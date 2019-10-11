Move over NBA Youngboy, it looks like Bhad Bhabie may have herself a new man in her life right now. Last night, the Cash Me Outside girl was spotted getting cozy with rising ATL sensation Lil Gotit on Instagram live.

In the clip that's surfaced online, the two can be seen flirting with each other while laying on a couch as they interact with fans on IG live. It’s not confirmed that these two are an item based on one video, but it sure looks like they’re more than just friends. At the end of the clip, Bhad Bhabie can be seen smelling and pretty much kissing up on Gotit’s neck, saying “you stink” in a flirtatious way. She also embraces him and hugs his head before the clip abruptly ends.

Bhad Bhabie has been previously linked to NBA Youngboy, who she even got tatted on her hand in August. So who knows why the sudden change of heart, especially on NBA Younboy’s album release day, but apparently Lil Gotit got it.

Check out the flirtatious clip (below) and let us know what you think. You a fan of this possible new power couple?